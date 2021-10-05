DIC Asset AG Enlarges its Logistics Portfolio and Plans Further Green Building Certifications

DIC Asset AG Enlarges Proprietary Portfolio by Acquiring Two Logistics Properties

Forward deal for new-build logistics property in the Hanover region

Acquisition of fully occupied multi-tenant logistics complex in the Leipzig/Halle metro area

Total investment costs (TIC) add up to c. EUR 54 million

Logistics share in proprietary portfolio increased (pro forma) to around 5%

Frankfurt am Main, 5 October 2021. Toward the end of the third quarter, DIC Asset AG ("DIC", ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, had the acquisition of two logistics properties notarised that are earmarked for its proprietary portfolio (Commercial Portfolio). One of these is a new-build logistics property in the Hanover metro region that is scheduled for completion and transfer of possession by mid-2023, the other being a fully occupied multi-tenant logistics complex in the Leipzig/Halle metro area whose possession, benefits and burdens already transferred in late September. Pro forma, the two acquisitions raise the share of logistics real estate in the combined market value of the current proprietary portfolio to around 5%. DIC moreover seeks green building certifications for both assets.

"With the two acquisitions in Hanover and Halle, we continue to expand the logistics share of our proprietary portfolio, as previously announced, and we are confident about the prospects of this asset class. We intend to use our end-to-end value-adding approach to keep expanding into the logistics segment, and are perfectly positioned to do so with our transactions team," elaborated Johannes von Mutius, member of the Management Board and Chief Investment Officer at DIC.