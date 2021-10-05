checkAd

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex wins order for 67 MW in Ukraine

Nordex SE: Nordex wins order for 67 MW in Ukraine

05.10.2021 / 07:30
Hamburg, 5 October 2021. Business in Ukraine continues to improve for the Nordex Group: End of September, the regular Turkish customer, Eksim Holding of Istanbul, ordered 14 N149/4.X turbines for its first wind project in Ukraine. The order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 years.

The "Skole" wind farm, with a total capacity of 67.2 MW, will be built near the city of Skole in West Ukraine. Installation of the turbines is scheduled to start in March 2022. The fourteen turbines will then feed clean electricity into the Ukrainian grid as of in the third quarter of 2022 at full capacity. The Nordex Group will supply the turbines in the cold-climate version in order to ensure a high level of availability in the cold season as well.

Eksim has been in wind energy business since 2011, and is now operating eight wind farms with 451 MW total capacity in Turkey, and all of them are built with Nordex turbines. With the Skole Project, Eksim and Nordex carried their business collaboration to Ukraine. The Skole project will be Eksim's first wind park investment outside of Turkey.

"We are pleased to be able to make a significant contribution to the expansion of wind energy in Ukraine with yet another project," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. "We are happy to support Eksim with their first wind project in this country. Today we have capacities of 322 MW in Ukraine connected to the grid."

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com

 


