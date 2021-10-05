ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings affirms its investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stable outlook on Encavis AG

checkAd

SCOPE Ratings affirms its investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stable outlook on Encavis AG

Hamburg, October 5th, 2021 - SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Ticker symbol: ECV) has been rated again by SCOPE Ratings (SCOPE) in an updated analysis affirming the investment grade issuer rating (BBB-). The outlook for the rating is Stable. The affirmation reflects SCOPE's view on Encavis' unchanged largely protected business model paired with continuously improving diversification and gradually improving credit metrics.

SCOPE has affirmed its BBB-/Stable issuer rating on Encavis AG and its financing subsidiary Encavis Finance BV. Concurrently, SCOPE affirmed the long-term ratings for senior unsecured debt at BBB-, and BB for subordinated (hybrid) debt and for short-term debt at S-2.

Encavis BBB- rating primarily reflects the Company's largely protected position as an independent power producer with the operation of a generation portfolio that comprises about 3 gigawatts (GW) in 290 renewable energy power plants (wind and solar) across Western Europe (ESG: credit-positive environmental risk factor). SCOPE regards the business model as widely protected as the vast majority of generation assets benefit from prioritised feed-in of generated electricity under availability-based remuneration schemes. Merchant risk for unregulated power plants is widely hedged through long-term power purchase agreements with creditworthy counterparties. Despite some regulatory risk such as recently evidenced through retroactive tariff cuts for part of Encavis solar assets in France, the Company's granular power generation portfolio ensures robust cash flow generation. While weather effects entail some cash flow volatility, such effects are expected to increasingly be softened by the ongoing portfolio ramp-up paired with an increasing granularity of power plant sites, limiting the incremental effects from single generation sites due to adverse weather or tariff/price adjustments. As such, SCOPE believes that Encavis will be able to retain strong margin, e.g. an EBITDA margin of above 70%, and solid cash flow conversion.

