Nordex Gets 67 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ukraine
- (PLX AI) – Nordex wins wind turbine order for 67 MW in Ukraine.
- Turkish customer Eksim Holding of Istanbul ordered 14 N149/4.X turbines for its first wind project in Ukraine
- The order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 years
