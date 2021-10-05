Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 67 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ukraine (PLX AI) – Nordex wins wind turbine order for 67 MW in Ukraine.Turkish customer Eksim Holding of Istanbul ordered 14 N149/4.X turbines for its first wind project in UkraineThe order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 …



