Penta Security Recognized for Web Security Innovation in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security Systems Inc., a leading cybersecurity company from South Korea, announced today that it has been named "Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year" in the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, a prestigious international awards program recognizing outstanding information security companies and products.

An ICSA-certified third-generation web application firewall, Penta Security's WAPPLES runs on advanced AI-based algorithms that detect threats based on rules instead of signatures, enabling maximized application performance and a near-zero false positive rate. WAPPLES is also a customer-oriented product with groundbreaking convenience features such as machine learning-based real-time self-diagnostics, automated periodic inspection tools, and an intuitive GUI.

"We are incredibly grateful for this honor from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. Having industry-leading R&D power enables us to always embrace cutting edge technologies into our products, which is further enhanced as we form deeper ties with our clients and develop a profound understanding of the user experience," said Seokwoo Lee, CEO and Founder of Penta Security. "We believe that this award is a reflection of our team's resilience and hard-earned expertise."

This year's CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"At this point, user identities and data are essentially global currency and with that security has never been more important. We need solutions on the frontlines defending and responding to growing threats," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Powered by its logic-based engine in addition to machine learning, WAPPLES delivers on this need, providing a safeguard against zero-day exploits on web applications and APIs as well as mitigating threats from APTs and ransomware attacks. Congratulations to the entire Penta Security team on winning the award."

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 24 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall WAPPLES has led the market in Korea for 13 consecutive years since 2009, and dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. It has since gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.




