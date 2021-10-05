checkAd

DGAP-News Borussia Dortmund successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 08:00  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Borussia Dortmund successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

05.10.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER JURISDICTIONS WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WHERE THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Borussia Dortmund successfully completes capital increase with subscription rights

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA ("Borussia Dortmund", or the "Company") has successfully completed the capital increase with subscription rights that it had announced on September 16, 2021.In total, 18,396,220 new shares were offered for subscription at a subscription ratio of 5:1 and a subscription price of EUR 4.70. 91,6% of all subscription rights were exercised. The new shares that remained unsubscribed were today allocated to a small group of investors, including the pre-committed investors.

The capital increase needs to be registered with the commercial register in order to take effect, which the Company will apply for shortly. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on October 7, 2021 and to be included in the existing quotation in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on October 8, 2021.

Dortmund, 05. October 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Disclaimer
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares of the Company. The subscription period for the securities mentioned in this release has expired. A public offer of shares of the Company in Germany was made solely on the basis of a securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - "BaFin"). The securities of the Company have already been sold.

