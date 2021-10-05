SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong growth of everything-but-Rx.

Everything but Rx grew by 21.6% in the first nine months of 2021.

Preliminary total sales growth stands at 9.8% for the first nine months of 2021 to EUR 772 million, on track for full-year sales growth guidance.

A negative start of Q3 due to capacity constraints was offset by recovered growth towards the end of the quarter; Q3 growth -0.3%.

Number of active customers up 1 million in the first nine months of 2021 to 7.3 million (year-over-year up 1.4 million).



Sevenum, 5 October 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., currently active in seven European countries, has increased sales for the first nine months of 2021 by 9.8% to EUR 772 million, according to preliminary calculations. Sales had been impacted by capacity constraints from May to mid-September, which resulted in preliminary Q3 sales growth of -0.3% to EUR 238 million. The number of active customers increased by 0.2 million to 7.3 million at the end of Q3.

CEO Stefan Feltens: "The move to our new next generation logistics centre was completed by the beginning of September. Our capacity constraints have been resolved. We no longer have a shortage of logistics personnel. This allows us to return to our growth trajectory and to be prepared for further growth in Q4 and 2022. Year to date, we are posting 9.8% growth thanks to continuously strong growth in our non-Rx assortment in our markets across Europe including Germany, which balanced a decrease of 30.6% in Rx sales in 2021 following the end of the Rx bonus in December 2020. We expect the launch of electronic prescriptions (e-Rx) in Germany soon."

In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's Q3 sales were EUR 189 million compared to the previous year's 201 million. 9M sales increased by 4.5% to EUR 618 million after EUR 592 million in 2020. 9M growth of non-Rx stands at 17.4%.

In the International segment (Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE increased its sales in the third quarter of 2021 by 27.2% to EUR 48 million. 9M sales increased by 37.9% to EUR 154 million after EUR 112 million in 2020.