ESI 3-Year Strategic Plan “OneESI 2024 – Focus to Grow”

Cristel du Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group says : " This 3-year plan will enable us to focus where we deliver the most value and therefore drive growth and profit for ESI that benefits all our stakeholders. This plan is an important milestone for our company, and it mobilizes the talent and energy of my entire team. I am very proud to lead a diverse team and I’m really confident that together we can achieve the expected result.”

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) announces its 3-year strategic plan focused on improving ESI Group’s topline and profitability. This plan will be presented and commented on Tuesday, October 5 th , at 3:30pm CET during an Investor Conference.

ESI’s performance is a paradox: ESI is a key technology provider operating in a vibrant market and yet profit and growth are far below comparable and stakeholder expectations. ESI’s management believes that to unleash its potential:

ESI must focus on its core business to invest to win in key simulation markets;

ESI must globalize its distribution to serve global customers, including a globally coordinated value packaging & pricing strategy.

The Group spent the past 7 months developing this “OneESI 2024 - Focus to Grow” plan to focus on the core business and globalize operations; in recent months, management spent time explaining to an extended team of key leaders the necessity and the credibility of this plan. ESI is now entering the next phase of communicating more broadly and executing on all facets of this transformation.

Financial ambitions for 2024

To increase its competitiveness, ESI must focus to grow. The Group has already made significant progress in this direction, as communicated during its H1-FY21 results, thanks to its healthy run rate initiative, the group posted both a growth in revenue and an improvement in profitability, and in tandem a sustained reduction in headcount and costs in the past year. The Group expects to continue with this trajectory, estimating a further reduction in headcount of approximately 5% by Dec 2022 and then a stabilization of headcount. This reorganization will be implemented in the various regions of the Group in accordance with the legal rules applicable to each of them.