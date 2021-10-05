checkAd

Wabtec Secures €60m Order for Platform Gates to Support the Marseille NEOMMA Metro Automation Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is to supply platform gates to Marseille’s metro automation project. The deal, valued at €60m, is part of plans by France’s second city to upgrade and automate its local transport network.

Wabtec’s Faiveley Transport, along with Eiffage Genie Civil Méditerranée and Eiffage Energie Systems Mediterranee, will supply Metropole Aix Marseille Provence with all the platform gates for lines 1 and 2 of Marseille NEOMMA, that are being automated. This includes 29 stations and 62 platforms, each of which will be equipped with 12 sets of 1.7 m-high platform gates, emergency egress doors and fixed screens. The project provides a complete solution comprised of reinforcement of the platform edge to design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the platform gates.

“Wabtec’s innovative platform doors and gates are becoming a natural choice for metro operators,” said Lilian Leroux, Wabtec Transit President. “This order builds upon our leadership in platform gates and the value we provide to our customers. Wabtec’s dedication to sustainability, cybersecurity and passenger experience, enables us to offer a solution that is truly fit for the future.”

Innovation and market differentiators proved decisive in Metropole Aix Marseille Provence’s choice of Wabtec as a partner. The gates are designed to integrate the latest cybersecurity standards and customized to meet the architect’s brief on volume, shape and materials. In total, they will feature more than 200 digital information displays to provide a seamless passenger experience.

The gates are also designed to be environmentally sustainable. Gates reduce energy consumption while in standby mode (7 times less energy used during active mode) and up to 97 percent of the materials used in their façades are recyclable. This solution supports people with reduced mobility, thanks to a patented adjustable ramp system. This reduces the vertical gap between the station platform and the train to a maximum of 4cm to facilitate boarding.

“Marseille NEOMMA is a good example of our ability to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions to our customers”, said Leroux “The platform gates form part of a complete passenger transfer system, which we also are supplying Alstom with the onboard doors for new metro cars.”

Wabtec’s unique approach to installing the platform gates was a key advantage in securing the order. The company’s experience in retrofitting the gates during the night will enable metro will remain open throughout the project. The solution is designed to be installed in under three hours overnight using a purpose-built work train. In addition, Wabtec will provide operator employees with training on door maintenance, enabling smooth running for the lifetime of the equipment.

Work on site will begin in 2023 and the project will be completed by the end of 2026.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec’s new website at: www.wabteccorp.com.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (doing business Wabtec Corp) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wabtec Secures €60m Order for Platform Gates to Support the Marseille NEOMMA Metro Automation Project Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is to supply platform gates to Marseille’s metro automation project. The deal, valued at €60m, is part of plans by France’s second city to upgrade and automate its local transport network. Wabtec’s Faiveley Transport, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
AMC Entertainment Sets New Post-reopening Records for Global Attendance, Admission Revenues and Food & Beverage Sales for a Single Weekend — on the Strength of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE in The U.S. and James Bond’s NO TIME TO DIE Internationally
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Wabtec Signs Memoranda of Understanding with Carnegie Mellon University and Genesee & Wyoming to Decarbonize Freight Rail and Improve Freight Rail Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten