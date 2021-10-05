checkAd

Getlink Shuttle Traffic for September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

 

 

Sept 21

Sept 20

Change

Jan-Sept
2021

Jan-Sept
2020

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

116,915

131,985

-11%

985,547

1,031,539

-4%

Passenger
Shuttles

Passenger
vehicles*

135,287

127,623

6%

632,015

1,183,314

-47%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In September 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 116,915 trucks, a decrease of 11% compared to 2020 due to an unfavourable comparison because of stockpiling in anticipation of Brexit. Since the 1st of January 2021 Le Shuttle Freight has transported nearly 1 million trucks, a decrease of only 4% compared to 2020, representative of a very moderate economic impact of Brexit on cross-Channel flows.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 135,287 passenger vehicles, an increase of 6% compared to September 2020 driven by later holiday returns from UK customers linked to travel conditions that were less restrictive than during the same period in 2020.

October traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 09 November 2021 before the markets open.

Getlink Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Getlink Shuttle Traffic for September 2021 Regulatory News: Getlink (Paris:GET):     Sept 21 Sept 20 Change Jan-Sept 2021 Jan-Sept 2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 116,915 131,985 -11% 985,547 1,031,539 -4% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 135,287 127,623 6% 632,015 1,183,314 -47% * …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
AMC Entertainment Sets New Post-reopening Records for Global Attendance, Admission Revenues and Food & Beverage Sales for a Single Weekend — on the Strength of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE in The U.S. and James Bond’s NO TIME TO DIE Internationally
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Getlink and CargoBeamer Team up to Launch the First Unaccompanied Cross-Channel Service by Rail
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Getlink: SITL: Eurotunnel Wins Best Innovation Award for Its Freight Service, the Eurotunnel Border Pass
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Getlink Launchs a New Innovative Unaccompanied Rail Freight Cross-channel Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for August 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten