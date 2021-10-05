Sept 21

Sept 20

Change

Jan-Sept

2021

Jan-Sept

2020

Change

Truck Shuttles Trucks 116,915 131,985 -11% 985,547 1,031,539 -4%

Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 135,287 127,623 6% 632,015 1,183,314 -47%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In September 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 116,915 trucks, a decrease of 11% compared to 2020 due to an unfavourable comparison because of stockpiling in anticipation of Brexit. Since the 1st of January 2021 Le Shuttle Freight has transported nearly 1 million trucks, a decrease of only 4% compared to 2020, representative of a very moderate economic impact of Brexit on cross-Channel flows.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 135,287 passenger vehicles, an increase of 6% compared to September 2020 driven by later holiday returns from UK customers linked to travel conditions that were less restrictive than during the same period in 2020.

October traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 09 November 2021 before the markets open.

