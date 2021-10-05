The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com .

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday 20 October 2021 at around 08.00 CEST. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CEST to present the results.

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pubtg4fi

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:

UK: +44 3333000804

US: +1 6319131422

SE: +46 856642651

Confirmation code: 36768668#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com

