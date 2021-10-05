checkAd

Kinnevik Conference Call to Present Third Quarter Results 2021

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday 20 October 2021 at around 08.00 CEST. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CEST to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pubtg4fi

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 3333000804
US: +1 6319131422
SE: +46 856642651

Confirmation code: 36768668#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies to make people’ lives better and deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

