checkAd

Quadient Releases Significant Upgrade to its Cloud-based Document Automation Solution to Expedite Transition to Digital for SMBs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Paris, October 5, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today a significant upgrade to Quadient Impress, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) multi-channel document delivery and automation solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The solution now offers delivery channel preference management capabilities.

Quadient continuously invests to provide companies with an advanced, single cloud-based solution combining the benefits of automation and intelligent communication while simplifying their workflows. Quadient Impress is part of Quadient’s cloud-based software suite of Intelligent Communication Automation solutions, that are bringing together customer communications management (CCM), document automation, accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and customer journey mapping (CJM).

Addressing the growing demand for digital delivery of customer communications, Quadient Impress now empowers businesses to easily prompt their customers to choose their preferred delivery channel, such as email, print/mail or a secure branded portal. Once the selection is made, Impress intelligently manages their preferences for all future communications. Additionally, digital documents are automatically stored for easy retrieval, and the added convenience of a user-friendly dashboard that tracks both print and digital communications ensures important touchpoints reach their intended recipients, in the right format.

With these new features combined, SMBs can effectively manage the transition to digital with a customer document delivery preference engine that migrates their customers to electronic communications using built-in digital adoption campaigns. And offering eco-friendly delivery channels promotes a positive corporate image with respect to sustainability.

“We are excited that the newest upgrade to Quadient Impress will put our small and medium businesses ahead of the game when it comes to promoting digital delivery of customer documents,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. “We see the growing need and advantages of digitalization regarding both the cost savings and modernization of a company’s image. This enhancement to Quadient Impress emphasizes our focus on helping companies manage communications in a business landscape that is experiencing an increasing adoption of a hybrid workforce. Additionally, implementing a delivery preference management system enhances the customer experience.

Quadient Impress makes it possible to address growing requirements for a more sophisticated, digitalized communications strategy. The enhanced solution is now available in the U.S., UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, and will be available in other European countries in the coming months.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media & Strategic Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com     sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient Releases Significant Upgrade to its Cloud-based Document Automation Solution to Expedite Transition to Digital for SMBs Paris, October 5, 2021 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today a significant upgrade to Quadient Impress, a software-as-a-service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...