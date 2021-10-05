Quadient Releases Significant Upgrade to its Cloud-based Document Automation Solution to Expedite Transition to Digital for SMBs

Quadient continuously invests to provide companies with an advanced, single cloud-based solution combining the benefits of automation and intelligent communication while simplifying their workflows. Quadient Impress is part of Quadient’s cloud-based software suite of Intelligent Communication Automation solutions, that are bringing together customer communications management (CCM), document automation, accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and customer journey mapping (CJM).

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today a significant upgrade to Quadient Impress , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) multi-channel document delivery and automation solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs). The solution now offers delivery channel preference management capabilities.

Addressing the growing demand for digital delivery of customer communications, Quadient Impress now empowers businesses to easily prompt their customers to choose their preferred delivery channel, such as email, print/mail or a secure branded portal. Once the selection is made, Impress intelligently manages their preferences for all future communications. Additionally, digital documents are automatically stored for easy retrieval, and the added convenience of a user-friendly dashboard that tracks both print and digital communications ensures important touchpoints reach their intended recipients, in the right format.

With these new features combined, SMBs can effectively manage the transition to digital with a customer document delivery preference engine that migrates their customers to electronic communications using built-in digital adoption campaigns. And offering eco-friendly delivery channels promotes a positive corporate image with respect to sustainability.

“We are excited that the newest upgrade to Quadient Impress will put our small and medium businesses ahead of the game when it comes to promoting digital delivery of customer documents,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. “We see the growing need and advantages of digitalization regarding both the cost savings and modernization of a company’s image. This enhancement to Quadient Impress emphasizes our focus on helping companies manage communications in a business landscape that is experiencing an increasing adoption of a hybrid workforce. Additionally, implementing a delivery preference management system enhances the customer experience.”

Quadient Impress makes it possible to address growing requirements for a more sophisticated, digitalized communications strategy. The enhanced solution is now available in the U.S., UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, and will be available in other European countries in the coming months.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Strategic Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment