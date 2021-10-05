checkAd

OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – 5 October, 2021 – 08.00 AM CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, today announces its management will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference.

  • Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference, October 5-7, 2021. Pre-recorded CEO Presentation available starting on October 5 at 10:15 AM ET.

For more information, please visit Oxurion’s events page:
www.oxurion.com/news-events#view-conferences_events-page

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Corporate Development
Tel: +32 479 783583
Michael.dillen@oxurion.com

  		EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@medistrava.com

 

US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

  • THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. Oxurion is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (“INTEGRAL”) evaluating THR-687 in patients with DME. THR-687 also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.
  • THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (“KALAHARI”) evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients previously showing a suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Following positive data from Part A of this Phase 2 study (dose selection), the Company has initiated Part B of the study.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.





