checkAd

Yara, JERA and Idemitsu Kosan explore clean ammonia bunkering and distribution collaboration in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

Oslo, 5 October 2021: Yara International ASA, a leading global ammonia player, JERA Co., Inc, Japan’s largest power generation company, and Idemitsu Kosan, one of Japan’s leading suppliers of petroleum products, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the establishment of a domestic clean ammonia distribution network and bunkering business, accelerating Japan’s green energy transition.

JERA and Yara announced a collaboration to decarbonize power production in Japan in May 2021. Since then, the two companies have been actively exploring potential cooperation across the clean ammonia value chain to cultivate demand for clean ammonia in Japan. Under this framework, JERA and Yara have additionally agreed to collaboratively study the potential of ammonia bunkering business and distribution to the industrial sector in Japan. Expanding this collaboration to include Idemitsu Kosan brings an extensive distribution network for petroleum products, bunkering capabilities and import terminals.

“Leveraging the combined strengths of JERA, Idemitsu Kosan and Yara will enable the development of an end-to-end clean ammonia supply chain, which is critical for the decarbonization of Japan’s energy, shipping and industrial sectors,” says Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, President Yara Clean Ammonia. “The collaboration with these key players will strengthen Yara’s position in the strategically important Japanese market.”

As part of its measures to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, Japan targets 3 million tonnes of ammonia import for fuel by 2030 and 30 million tonnes by 2050. Ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide during combustion and is seen as an effective future energy source. Blue ammonia is derived from a carbon capture and storage process (CCS), while green ammonia is produced from renewable energy. The term clean ammonia comprises both blue and green ammonia.

The MoU stipulates that the three companies - JERA, Yara International, and Idemitsu Kosan - will apply their respective strengths to explore the possibility of cooperation in the following areas in order to expand the introduction of ammonia in Japan:

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yara, JERA and Idemitsu Kosan explore clean ammonia bunkering and distribution collaboration in Japan Oslo, 5 October 2021: Yara International ASA, a leading global ammonia player, JERA Co., Inc, Japan’s largest power generation company, and Idemitsu Kosan, one of Japan’s leading suppliers of petroleum products, have signed a Memorandum of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21UPL Ltd. tritt dem Climate Pledge bei und fördert damit das Engagement zur Neugestaltung der Rolle der globalen Landwirtschaft im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DESTEN stellt weltweit erste ultraschnelle Ladetechnologie für Elektrofahrzeuge in Indonesien vor
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.10.21DIF Capital Partners investiert mit der Übernahme von Bernhard, LLC in Nachhaltigkeit und Energielösungen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.10.21UMAV HAS SUCCESSFUL AIRFORCE AIRSHIP FLIGHT AND EYES NEAR SPACE OPERATIONS
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Berry Corporation (bry) Positioned to Be a Leader in California’s Well Abandonment and Fugitive Emission Reduction Efforts
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Leidenschaftlich, kraftvoll, dynamisch: Yadea wird offizieller Partner der deutschen XLETIX Challenge Berlin
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
04.10.21Nel Aktie: Jetzt wird’s eng. Sogar NIKOLA geht „fremd“. Keine Elektrolyse, keine Tankstellen mehr…
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Johns Manville erneuert Versprechen, eine bessere Zukunft zu schaffen, und formuliert seine Ziele für 2025 in neuem Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ASTEC Offers Sustainability Solution For Concrete Production Via Strategic Partnership with CarbonCure Technologies
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten