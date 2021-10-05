checkAd

SYNOVA files lawsuit against Sitec for patent infringement (PHOTO)

DUILLIER, Switzerland (ots) - On September 27, 2021 Synova S.A. ("Synova") filed
a lawsuit against Sitec Industrietechnologie GmbH ("Sitec") with the Mannheim
District Court for infringement of its patent EP 1 833 636 B1.

Synova is the inventor of the water jet guided laser technology Laser MicroJet®.
The Synova patent referred to above relates to a core part of this technology.
The patent has been granted for major European countries, the USA, Japan, China,
South Korea and for Israel. The patented invention allows water jet
stabilization for water jet guided laser processing, thus enabling reliable and
precise material machining.

Sitec offers laser cutting machines under the name "clean cutting by SITEC"
which are based on laser cutting heads from Avonisys AG ("Avonisys"). In the
opinion of Synova, this technology falls under its patent. Therefore, Synova
requests the Mannheim court to render an injunction, to have Sitec recall their
products, to have them destroyed and to compensate Synova for its damages.

The founders and directors of Avonisys are former employees of Synova. In
Switzerland, a patent litigation between Synova and Avonisys has been ongoing
since 2018.

Synova will continue to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights on
its Laser MicroJetÒ technology.

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser
cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser
technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers
benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced
capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more
information, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .

Contact:

Falk Braunmüller
IP Manager, Synova S.A.
mailto:falk.braunmuller@synova.ch

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/5037659
OTS: Synova S.A.



