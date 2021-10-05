SYNOVA files lawsuit against Sitec for patent infringement (PHOTO)

DUILLIER, Switzerland (ots) - On September 27, 2021 Synova S.A. ("Synova") filed

a lawsuit against Sitec Industrietechnologie GmbH ("Sitec") with the Mannheim

District Court for infringement of its patent EP 1 833 636 B1.



Synova is the inventor of the water jet guided laser technology Laser MicroJet®.

The Synova patent referred to above relates to a core part of this technology.

The patent has been granted for major European countries, the USA, Japan, China,

South Korea and for Israel. The patented invention allows water jet

stabilization for water jet guided laser processing, thus enabling reliable and

precise material machining.







which are based on laser cutting heads from Avonisys AG ("Avonisys"). In the

opinion of Synova, this technology falls under its patent. Therefore, Synova

requests the Mannheim court to render an injunction, to have Sitec recall their

products, to have them destroyed and to compensate Synova for its damages.



The founders and directors of Avonisys are former employees of Synova. In

Switzerland, a patent litigation between Synova and Avonisys has been ongoing

since 2018.



Synova will continue to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights on

its Laser MicroJetÒ technology.



About Synova



Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser

cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser

technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers

benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced

capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more

information, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .



Contact:



Falk Braunmüller

IP Manager, Synova S.A.

mailto:falk.braunmuller@synova.ch



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/5037659

OTS: Synova S.A.





Sitec offers laser cutting machines under the name "clean cutting by SITEC"which are based on laser cutting heads from Avonisys AG ("Avonisys"). In theopinion of Synova, this technology falls under its patent. Therefore, Synovarequests the Mannheim court to render an injunction, to have Sitec recall theirproducts, to have them destroyed and to compensate Synova for its damages.The founders and directors of Avonisys are former employees of Synova. InSwitzerland, a patent litigation between Synova and Avonisys has been ongoingsince 2018.Synova will continue to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights onits Laser MicroJetÒ technology.About SynovaSynova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced lasercutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided lasertechnology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customersbenefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhancedcapabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For moreinformation, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .Contact:Falk BraunmüllerIP Manager, Synova S.A.mailto:falk.braunmuller@synova.chAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/5037659OTS: Synova S.A.