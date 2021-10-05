GuardBox SE goes public Munich / Leoben, October 5 th , 2021 - GuardBox SE (together with its subsidiaries "GuardBox"), a producer of lifestyle products in the areas of "mobile security & entertainment", is hereby listing its own shares on the open market of the Berlin stock exchange. The first trading day is Wednesday, October 6 th , 2021. A total of 1,780,000 GuardBox SE bearer shares will be included in trading on the Berlin Stock Exchange.

DGAP-News: GUARDBOX SE / Key word(s): IPO GUARDBOX SE: Going Public 05.10.2021 / 08:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The IPO includes a public offering of 100,000 ordinary bearer shares owned by shareholder Dr. Marinus Henricus Bouwman with a proportionate amount in the share capital of € 1.00.

The public offer is based on a securities prospectus in accordance with Article 15 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and Annexes 1 and 11 of Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of the Commission of March 14th , 2019, which was approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( "BaFin") was approved as the competent authority on June 30th , 2021.

This securities prospectus can be downloaded from the GuardBox SE website under the heading "Investor Relations".

The targeted gross issue proceeds from the sale of these shares are to be used as part of a shareholder loan, primarily for the production of the Guardmine, as well as to accelerate the growth strategy.

The Guardmine is a portable safe with the following features:

- Protection for valuables: The Guardmine is a portable, code-locked safe with alarm function and motion sensor. In addition, the location of the Guardmine can be tracked using the GPS signal emitted by the eSIM.

- Entertainment: The loudspeakers built into the Guardmine enable music to be played via streaming services such as Spotify.

- Energy supply: The power bank built into the Guardmine can supply other devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, with power.

- Monitoring function: The camera built into the Guardmine can monitor the room in which it is located and / or a person (e.g. baby) who is there.

"For us, the IPO is the next logical step to be able to achieve our goal of becoming the leading European provider in the field of "mobile security & entertainment", says Dr. Marinus Bouwman, Founder and Managing Director of GuardBox SE. "The IPO gives us direct access to investors with a focus on innovation and growth. We would like to use this in order to be able to serve the great demand for our products mostly from companies in the telecommunications and hotel industries. "