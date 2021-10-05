Major Shareholder Announcement

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 5 October 2021

No. 22/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of a notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Incentive AS.

Incentive AS has notified the company that its aggregate holding of shares amounts to 9,343,499 equivalent to 5.03% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.