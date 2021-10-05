checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2021 and the third quarter of the 2021 financial year

In September 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 310 265 passengers, which is an 27.6% increase compared to September 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.0% to 33 982 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.0% to 64 610 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the 2021 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 144 092 passengers, which is a 13.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.1% to 90 538 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 16.8% to 229 468 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2021 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

  September
2021 		September
2020 		Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change
Passengers 310 265 243 215 27.6% 1 144 092 1 314 301 -13.0%
Finland - Sweden 92 321 61 702 49.6% 379 322 344 004 10.3%
Estonia - Finland 189 007 165 739 14.0% 649 206 931 507 -30.3%
Estonia - Sweden 28 937 6 798 325.7% 115 564 13 040 786.2%
Latvia - Sweden 0 8 976 -100.0% 0 25 750 -100.0%
             
Cargo Units 33 982 32 672 4.0% 90 538 91 578 -1.1%
Finland - Sweden 7 143 6 026 18.5% 17 570 16 745 4.9%
Estonia - Finland 21 804 22 802 -4.4% 60 967 64 387 -5.3%
Estonia - Sweden 5 035 3 641 38.3% 12 001 9 809 22.3%
Latvia - Sweden 0 203 -100.0% 0 637 -100.0%
             
Passenger Vehicles 64 610 62 138 4.0% 229 468 275 735 -16.8%
Finland - Sweden 8 627 8 314 3.8% 42 707 38 092 12.1%
Estonia - Finland 53 438 52 191 2.4% 174 979 233 640 -25.1%
Estonia - Sweden 2 545 409 522.2% 11 782 966 1 119.7%
Latvia - Sweden 0 1 224 -100.0% 0 3 037 -100.0%
             

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021. The following operational factors further influenced the development in the third quarter of the financial year:

