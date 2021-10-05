Brussel Lambert Subsidiary Sienna in Talks with Malakoff Humanis for Exclusive Strategic Partnership Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 08:33 | | 50 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 08:33 | (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert reports exclusive negotiations between subsidiary Sienna and Malakoff Humanis for an exclusive Strategic Partnership.Aiming to build a long-term strategic partnership in the field of retirement and employee savings, with … (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert reports exclusive negotiations between subsidiary Sienna and Malakoff Humanis for an exclusive Strategic Partnership.Aiming to build a long-term strategic partnership in the field of retirement and employee savings, with … (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert reports exclusive negotiations between subsidiary Sienna and Malakoff Humanis for an exclusive Strategic Partnership.

Aiming to build a long-term strategic partnership in the field of retirement and employee savings, with the common ambition of creating a leader in the savings market in France

For Sienna Investment Managers, this partnership includes a component to accelerate the distribution of Malakoff Humanis' savings business, as well as a majority stake in MH GA (the group's asset management company with EUR 20 billion in assets under management)

This operation is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies and to prior authorization from the relevant

authorities



