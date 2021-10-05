Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 08:36 | | 97 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 08:36 | (PLX AI) – Bayer to invest over €400 million to increase access to modern contraception.Bayer commitment to providing 100 million women and girls with access to family planning by 2030This investment will include the expansion of production … (PLX AI) – Bayer to invest over €400 million to increase access to modern contraception.Bayer commitment to providing 100 million women and girls with access to family planning by 2030This investment will include the expansion of production … (PLX AI) – Bayer to invest over €400 million to increase access to modern contraception.

Bayer commitment to providing 100 million women and girls with access to family planning by 2030

This investment will include the expansion of production capabilities in Turku, Finland and the construction of a new production site in Alajuela, Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, Bayer will build a new state-of-the-art production facility, specialized in the production and supply of LARCs

The new production plant is expected to start the supply of long-acting reversible contraceptives to LMICs by 2024 Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bayer Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer