Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products

Autor: PLX AI
05.10.2021, 08:36  |  97   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer to invest over €400 million to increase access to modern contraception.Bayer commitment to providing 100 million women and girls with access to family planning by 2030This investment will include the expansion of production …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer to invest over €400 million to increase access to modern contraception.
  • Bayer commitment to providing 100 million women and girls with access to family planning by 2030
  • This investment will include the expansion of production capabilities in Turku, Finland and the construction of a new production site in Alajuela, Costa Rica
  • In Costa Rica, Bayer will build a new state-of-the-art production facility, specialized in the production and supply of LARCs
  • The new production plant is expected to start the supply of long-acting reversible contraceptives to LMICs by 2024
