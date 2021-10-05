checkAd

Orphazyme provides regulatory and financial updates

Orphazyme A/S
Copenhagen October 5, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces regulatory updates for its investigational drug candidate, arimoclomol, for which it is seeking marketing authorization in both Europe and the United States for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC). The company also announces that it now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million compared to prior guidance of approximately DKK 50 million.

The review process under the centralized procedure in Europe is underway. Following dialogue with the Rapporteurs and the anticipated timeline to respond to the Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues, the company now anticipates a CHMP opinion in Q1 2022 compared to previous Q4 2021.

In the United States, Orphazyme requested and has been granted a Post-Action Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has been scheduled for mid-October. At this meeting, the company plans to engage in a collaborative dialogue with the FDA to better understand its decision in the Complete Response Letter issued in June 2021, as well as to discuss proposals to address key topics raised in the letter. The company expects to communicate an update to the market once it has received and assessed formal minutes from the FDA Type A meeting.

The improved cash guidance relates to the ongoing restructuring plan, which has enabled the company to deliver more than anticipated savings in terms of headcount and other costs. The company continues to assess different possibilities for obtaining additional funding to sustain operations in the longer-term.


About Niemann-Pick disease type C
Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) is a rare, genetic, progressively debilitating, and often fatal neurodegenerative disease. It belongs to a family known as lysosomal storage diseases and is caused by mutations leading to defective NPC protein. As a consequence, lipids that are normally cleared by the lysosome accumulate in tissues and organs, including the brain, and drive the disease pathology. We estimate the incidence of NPC to be one in 100,000 live births and the number of NPC patients in the United States and in Europe to be approximately 1,800 individuals. There are no approved treatments for NPC in the U.S.

