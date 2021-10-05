checkAd

A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project

05.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces the Company has commenced a soil sampling program at its Fosterville Toolleen project, located 12 km from the Kirkland Lake Fosterville mine as a pre-cursor to its next drilling program. The sampling is taking place adjacent to the area where the high antimony and arsenic pathfinders were detected in drill hole 31.

Figure 1 – Map of the EL006001 Fosterville-Toolleen project showing the sample lines and background gravity shaded in blue to red.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3985176d-d906-4fa8 ...

The location is close to the Toolleen-Angle Road that dissects the project. The survey lines extend up to 1.4 km in the north-east area of the exploration licence. The soil sampling will be done at 20m intervals with 50m separation between the lines. Our latest model Olympus XRFp gun will analyse samples collected on a daily basis. Samples will be sent to the laboratory for pathfinder element analysis.

Gravity Survey Reprocessing and Interpretation
The gravity survey completed recently by Fender Geophysics is being reprocessed and interpreted by Nordic Geoscience, with chief Geophysicist Asbjorn N Christensen completing the work. The reprocessed gravity survey in conjunction with the results of the soil survey will be used to determine additional high priority drill targets.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 12 km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine (subject to completion of certain exploration expenditures), a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. It also has joint venture interests with Spey Resources Corp in lithium brines in Argentina at Incahuasi and Pocitos salars.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Ltd.
Phillip Thomas, President & CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer
T: +1-323 5155 164
E: pthomas@aisresources.com

Or
Martyn Element. Chairman
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Wertpapier


