FINOS Survey: Financial Services Industry Embraces Open Source as Key Driver for Innovation and Efficiency, but Lags in Governance and Executive Leadership

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021   

Open Source Programs in Financial Services Stand to Benefit Greatly from C-Suite Commitment, Policies, and Internal Communication

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Despite 69 percent of financial technology leaders saying open source consumption increases productivity, a lag in implementing governance programs reduces contribution and slows innovation. This insight and much more were the results of the Fintech Open Source Foundation's ( FINOS ) 2021 State of Open Source in Financial Services Survey, conducted in partnership with the Linux Foundation Research, Scott Logic , Wipro and GitHub . The comprehensive analysis was revealed at today's Open Source Strategy Forum hosted by FINOS and the Linux Foundation in London. It evaluates key aspects of open source adoption in the financial services industry across leadership, consumption, contribution, governance and culture.

The quantitative survey of over 300 respondents was designed to engage key stakeholders at the intersection of open source and financial institutions, including developers, IT leaders, executive management, security, legal, procurement and HR. It confirmed the prevailing view among many in the financial open source community, that despite open source adoption in financial services being widespread, there is a huge opportunity to leverage it to make gains in efficiency and innovation.

One key insight is that many financial firms exhibit a lack of understanding about the role of open source within their business and governance strategy. When asked about whether organizations were "open source first" in the survey, 75 percent said "no" or "they didn't know." Only 8 percent of respondents in this study have policies that always encourage open source contribution, compared to 36 percent in other industry sectors. Only 35 percent of respondents are aware of their organization having an Open Source Program Office (OSPO) -- internal organizations built to support secure and efficient open source consumption and contribution.

"The results are clear -- if financial industry leadership fully commits to open source and fosters a culture of collaboration within their companies, they can expect to make a positive impact on their business and the entire industry," said Gabriele Columbro, executive director of FINOS. "Open source should be a strategic technology pillar for this industry, like cloud or fintech. While we have seen the outlook on open source drastically improve in the last few years, across an historically closed industry, we still need dedication across all leadership levels at financial institutions and fintechs to build a truly open financial ecosystem to ultimately deliver the much-needed next generation technology stack the industry requires."

