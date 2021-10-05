Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment and StoryZoo close content deal

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) Your Family Entertainment and StoryZoo close content deal Munich, October 5th, 2021 - Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE), one of the leading independent companies for children's and youth entertainment, licenses German speaking StoryZoo content.

YFE is headquartered in Munich and owns over 3,500 half-hours of high-quality entertainment programs for the whole family. The company's library includes well-known and popular brands such as Fix & Foxi, Moorhuhn (Crazy Chicken), Ric the Raven and many others.



From November YFE will be adding two StoryZoo series to its digital platforms: StoryZoo Adventures and StoryZoo Songs will then be available on Fix & Foxi TV and RIC TV platforms in German speaking territories.

Johannes Gropp, founder and commercial director of StoryZoo points out that: "We are delighted to further enlarge the StoryZoo footprint in Germany by adding content to such strong digital platforms. We see a perfect match for the content with the YFE target group in DACH."

Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Your Family Entertainment AG comments: "We are happy to work with young and innovative production companies such as StoryZoo and see this as a start of a long-term partnership. StoryZoo's content fits perfectly with our channels as it supports the values we have been standing for for more than 30 years: Non-violence, Education and Parents' Trust".





About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.