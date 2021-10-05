TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Our growth has accelerated this quarter as we continued to build the popularity of TAAT among smokers aged 21+. We have undertaken aggressive strategies to market TAAT in this consumer segment in order to sustain and grow interest in the United States by continuing to add stores to expand our sales pipeline. Establishing a reputable and well-known brand comes with the long-term benefit of laying the groundwork to introduce TAAT to new global markets.”

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT ”) recently released its financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 (“Q3 2021”) and has provided an overview of the same in this press release, with all figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key Financial Highlights of the Company’s Fiscal Q3 2021

Gross revenue grew to an all-time high of $1,305,358 in Q3 2021, an increase of 1,956% from the same period in the prior year, and an increase of 88.77% from the previous quarter

Gross profit for Q3 2021 was $781,226 with a gross profit margin of 59.84%, an increase from the gross profit margin of 52.58% in the previous quarter

TAAT Common Shares remained part of the CSE Composite Index and its CSE25 subset of the 25 largest companies in Composite by market capitalization

Healthy balance sheet with $10,174,001 in working capital

During the three-month period ended July 31, 2021, the Company incurred a net loss of $7.74 million versus $3.75 million in 2020. The increase in net loss of $3.99 million was mainly attributable to $4.98 million in increased marketing efforts relating to the advertising of its product in sporting events and in Europe offset by a number of non-cash items, including a decrease in share-based payments of $779,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), which can be accessed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( http://sedar.com ).

Throughout Q3 2021 the Company continued the rollout of its flagship product TAAT in the United States as a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+. Based on early-stage success at retail in Ohio and through e-commerce across the United States, the popularity of TAAT continued to grow among smokers aged 21+ as well as retailers of tobacco products and their respective wholesale/distribution partners. Through strategic marketing initiatives to consumer and wholesaler audiences, the Company has established brand equity in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry. This credibility has proven instrumental to forming international distribution relationships for upcoming launches of TAAT in new markets such as Australia, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland.

After reporting over 300% sequential revenue growth in Q2 2021 in a press release dated June 30, 2021 , in early July 2021 the Company launched TAAT in Illinois where it enjoys several competitive advantages to include a significantly lower retail price point in specific regions. The Company also began exhibiting at trade shows in the United States in late Q3 2021 and reported shortly thereafter in an early Q4 2021 press release that it had already closed 68 new initial purchase orders from contacts established at trade shows, separately from sales made through its regular channels.

During the final week of September 2021, the first overseas shipment of TAAT arrived in London for distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Management of TAAT anticipates that the existing brand presence will launch the commercialization of TAAT in these new markets, as the Company continues to grow its sales footprint in the United States where the Company has recently enjoyed yet another quarter of growth.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (formerly TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. ) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited) For the Three-months ended

July 31,

2021

$ Three-months ended

July 31,

2020

$ Nine-months ended

July 31,

2021

$ Nine-months ended

July 31,

2020

$ REVENUE Sales 1,305,358 63,481 2,162,628 72,488 Cost of goods sold (524,132 ) (28,818 ) (917,925 ) (41,288 ) Gross profit 781,226 34,663 1,244,703 31,200 EXPENSES Accounting and legal 94,690 128,420 455,273 151,755 Amortization (Notes 6 and 7) 112,809 29,027 212,423 69,916 Filing and regulatory 20,112 52,744 95,248 67,581 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (219,513 ) 34,788 13,886 (19,952 ) Accretion and interest expense (Notes 4, 10 and 12) 14,477 - 33,004 8,109 Management and consulting (Note 14) 653,941 102,326 2,054,919 819,631 Office, rent and administrative (Note 14) 211,589 45,977 504,556 134,160 Other operating costs 143,652 - 307,928 - Marketing and shareholder communication 4,982,992 603,203 8,981,181 615,244 Research and development (recoveries) (35,971 ) 81,184 158,560 81,184 Share-based payments (Notes 13 and 14) 1,431,461 2,671,216 11,020,406 2,671,216 Share-based payments – RSU (Notes 13 and 14) 461,200 - 941,466 - Travel 76,298 34,331 110,478 66,274 Transaction cost - - - 222,180 Salaries and wages 574,983 5,427 1,299,546 7,557 (8,522,720 ) (3,788,643 ) (26,188,874 ) (4,894,855 ) Loss for the period (7,741,494 ) (3,753,980 ) (24,944,171 ) (4,863,655 ) Other item Interest income 570 - 671 - Net loss (7,740,924 ) (3,753,980 ) (24,943,500 ) (4,863,655 )

An overview of the Company’s revenue and expenses for Q3 2021 is shown above from its financial statements for the same period. To view these statements in full, please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

