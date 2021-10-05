Orphazyme Now Sees Higher Cash Reserves at End of 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 08:58 | | 27 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 08:58 | (PLX AI) – Orphazyme now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million, up from about DKK 50 million guided previously.The improved cash guidance relates to the ongoing restructuring plan, which has enabled the company to … (PLX AI) – Orphazyme now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million, up from about DKK 50 million guided previously.The improved cash guidance relates to the ongoing restructuring plan, which has enabled the company to … (PLX AI) – Orphazyme now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million, up from about DKK 50 million guided previously.

The improved cash guidance relates to the ongoing restructuring plan, which has enabled the company to deliver more than anticipated savings in headcount and other costs

The company continues to assess different possibilities for obtaining additional funding to sustain operations in the longer-term

Also announces regulatory updates for its investigational drug candidate, arimoclomol, for which it is seeking marketing authorization in both Europe and the United States for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC)

Orphazyme now anticipates a CHMP opinion in Q1 2022 compared to previous Q4 2021

Meeting with FDA in mid-October, will update market after



