AFRY Buys Software Company Zert with Annual Sales of SEK 16 Million
(PLX AI) – AFRY acquires software company Zert AB.Zert AB has annual sales of approximately SEK 16 million and nine employeesZert AB develops web-based software products and software enhanced services in the fields of occupational health and safety, …
- (PLX AI) – AFRY acquires software company Zert AB.
- Zert AB has annual sales of approximately SEK 16 million and nine employees
- Zert AB develops web-based software products and software enhanced services in the fields of occupational health and safety, risk management and technical documentation
