checkAd

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces Partnership with North America’s Leading Wholesale Distributor, UNFI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 09:30  |  30   |   |   

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement with leading North American wholesaler distributor United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI). UNFI Canada will now distribute BevCanna’s TRACE line of products to retailers across Canada.

The UNFI agreement represents a significant milestone for BevCanna. UNFI Canada is a subsidiary of UNFI, the largest publicly-traded wholesale distributor in North America. UNFI delivers the widest variety of products to people throughout the U.S. and Canada and supports a network of more than 30,000 unique customer locations, working with thousands of suppliers to offer more than 275,000 products.

“This agreement with UNFI is particularly exciting for BevCanna, as it opens the door to the prospect of significant North American expansion,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “It gives us the ability to tap into UNFI’s vast distribution network, to heighten awareness of our products to retailers, and to help scale our overall footprint. We’ve already started fulfilling orders and are anticipating growth in the coming months.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing, and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
 John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: that UNFI Canada will now distribute BevCanna’s TRACE line of products to retailers across Canada; that the agreement with UNFI Canada opens the door to the prospect of significant North American expansion and gives the Company the ability to tap into UNFI’s vast distribution network, to heighten awareness of the Company’s products to retailers, and to help scale the Company’s overall footprint; that the Company anticipates growth in the coming months; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces Partnership with North America’s Leading Wholesale Distributor, UNFI Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement with leading North American …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
AMC Entertainment Sets New Post-reopening Records for Global Attendance, Admission Revenues and Food & Beverage Sales for a Single Weekend — on the Strength of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE in The U.S. and James Bond’s NO TIME TO DIE Internationally
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:31 UhrNaturo Group von BevCanna meldet Partnerschaft mit Nordamerikas führendem Großhändler UNFI
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.09.21BevCanna wird mit seiner Produktlinie TRACE aus natürlichem basischem Quellwasser zum offiziellen Wasserlieferanten des ‚Canadian E-Fest‘, bei dem auch die ABB-FIA-Formel-E-Weltmeisterschaft ausgetragen wird
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.09.21BevCanna’s TRACE Line of Natural Alkaline Spring Waters Named as Official Water Supplier of Canadian E-Fest, Featuring the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21BevCanna meldet endgültiges Abkommen hinsichtlich Übernahme von Embark Health Inc.
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21BevCanna veranstaltet am Montag, den 20. September eine Sondertelefonkonferenz des Managements
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.09.21BevCanna freut sich über Produktlistings und Bestellungen des British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.09.21BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21BevCanna unterzeichnet Vertrag mit führender Cannabis-Vertriebsagentur Kanadas, Velvet Management
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen