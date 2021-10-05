DSV Is Buying Opportunity, Danske Says, Forecasting Another Guidance Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – DSV shares are now a buying opportunity after dropping to a 3-month low, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
- Price target unchanged at DKK 1,720, implying 17% upside
- DSV should benefit from air freight rates at close to all-time highs, Danske said
- The company is likely to issue another small guidance upgrade: Danske
- NOTE: DSV currently forecasts FY adjusted EBIT of DKK 13,750-14,500 million, with the most recent guidance upgrade issued on Aug. 16
