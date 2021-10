DSV Is Buying Opportunity, Danske Says, Forecasting Another Guidance Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 09:25 | | 33 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 09:25 | (PLX AI) – DSV shares are now a buying opportunity after dropping to a 3-month low, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation. Price target unchanged at DKK 1,720, implying 17% upsideDSV should benefit from air freight rates at … (PLX AI) – DSV shares are now a buying opportunity after dropping to a 3-month low, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation. Price target unchanged at DKK 1,720, implying 17% upsideDSV should benefit from air freight rates at … (PLX AI) – DSV shares are now a buying opportunity after dropping to a 3-month low, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation.

Price target unchanged at DKK 1,720, implying 17% upside

DSV should benefit from air freight rates at close to all-time highs, Danske said

The company is likely to issue another small guidance upgrade: Danske

NOTE: DSV currently forecasts FY adjusted EBIT of DKK 13,750-14,500 million, with the most recent guidance upgrade issued on Aug. 16 DSV Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

DSV Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer