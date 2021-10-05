checkAd

Morphean announces expansion as EU interest in cloud security grows

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Hosted security provider opens additional premises and welcomes new appointments as a buoyant Security-as-a-Service market increases demand for VSaaS and ACaaS.

FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss high-tech company, Morphean, a leader in Security-as-a-Service and cloud analytics, has announced a programme of growth to meet demand for hosted security services across Europe. The opening of offices in the UK as well as Denmark and the Netherlands, places Morphean in a strong position to serve its growing customer base. With a number of appointments taking up key positions, Morphean is on target to deliver its product road map and meet channel growth.

The benefits to business of cloud technologies are now understood, particularly as a result of the pandemic, enabling the faster delivery of services to market, reducing risk and ensuring easy scalability. Cloud platforms also support analytics that would be impossible with traditional platforms. This looks set to substantially disrupt the physical security market with rapid growth forecast in video surveillance as-a-service (VSaaS) and access control-as-a-service (ACaaS).

The opening of the new office in Leeds, in addition to those in Copenhagen and Amsterdam, will help Morphean provide localised support to Northern Europe more broadly. In addition, newly appointed personnel bring expertise to sales, account management and finance roles including Philippe Gieseler, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Green, Head of Sales in the UK and Ireland; Noura Sakhsoukh, Sales Executive for Benelux; Lauren Irwin, Sales Executive in the UK; Peter Werner, Sales Executive in Germany; and Tim Bach Bjerg, Key Account Manager for the Nordics.

Martyn Ryder, VP Sales and Marketing, commented: "The acceleration by business leaders in their digitisation journeys and transition to cloud platforms is driving demand for intelligent physical security solutions. Morphean is transforming this market and making rapid progress towards becoming a leader in the hosted security and business intelligence field. Our expansion will enable our growing partner base to benefit from our solutions, while ensuring their customers enjoy a return on investment through improved operational insights."

Digitisation and cutting-edge technologies using the cloud, IoT and AI are changing security and business intelligence, with organisations recognising the need to look to the providers of cloud-enabled platforms and systems to meet their physical security requirements. Morphean's solutions are built around an affordable operational expenditure model and are fully scalable to protect against the challenges of today as well as future uncertainty.

Discover more: https://morphean.com/




