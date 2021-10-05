CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.10.2021, 09:30 | | 17 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 09:30 | Bid date, 2021-10-05 Auction date 2021-10-05 Settlement date 2021-10-06 Maturity Date 2021-10-13 Nominal amount 537 billion SEK Interest rate, % 0.00 Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK The highest accepted bid volume 537 billion SEK Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 1074 billion SEK Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 537 billion SEK Stockholm, 2021-10-05







