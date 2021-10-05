Sanoma Jumps 5% After Danske Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Sanoma shares were up more than 5% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Recent share price weakness has created a better entry point, Danske said
- Sanoma is likely to report a solid Q3, with the Media unit recovering after the pandemic and the Learning unit getting a boost from an acquisition
- Price target EUR 16 implies 105% upside from yesterday's closing price
