GN Guidance Cut Worse Than Expected, Analysts Say; Shares Drop 5% Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 09:37 | | 39 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 09:37 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's guidance cut was worse than expected, analysts said as the company's shares dropped 5%. GN now sees EPS growth of more than 50% for the year instead of more than 60%, while organic growth guidance in the Hearing unit was … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's guidance cut was worse than expected, analysts said as the company's shares dropped 5%. GN now sees EPS growth of more than 50% for the year instead of more than 60%, while organic growth guidance in the Hearing unit was … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's guidance cut was worse than expected, analysts said as the company's shares dropped 5%.

GN now sees EPS growth of more than 50% for the year instead of more than 60%, while organic growth guidance in the Hearing unit was cut to 16% from more than 25%

This downgrade is another dent in the image of GN Hearing, SEB said

GN Hearing already in Q3 delivered lower growth than the market expected, and will have to deliver 7% organic growth in Q4 to meet its new guidance: SEB

The guidance shift to 16% organic growth from more than 25% is considerably worse than expected, Bank of America said

The larger issue is around visibility, with management having rather vigorously defended the guide at the Q2 results and during September conferences, and stands in contrast to strong messaging coming out of peers: BofA

Such a large change to forecasts happening so late in the year clearly erodes confidence in visibility: BofA



GN Store Nord Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

GN Store Nord Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer