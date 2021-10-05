Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 27 September to 01 October 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 27 September to 01 October 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
FR0010313833
10643
114,8063
FR0010313833
5 917
113,8741
FR0010313833
11000
113,9168
FR0010313833
3000
113,9078
FR0010313833
10 000
114,8693
FR0010313833
14 412
114,5685
FR0010313833
8059
114,6301
FR0010313833
2 504
114,7826
FR0010313833
2 500
114,8962
FR0010313833
28 847
113,2127
FR0010313833
14 153
113,2433
FR0010313833
5 000
113,2855
FR0010313833
2 000
113,0262
TOTAL
118 035
113,9481
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005506/en/Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare