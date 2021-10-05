checkAd

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 27 September to 01 October 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 09:49  |  23   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 27 September to 01 October 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/09/2021

FR0010313833

10643

114,8063

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/09/2021

FR0010313833

5 917

113,8741

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/09/2021

FR0010313833

11000

113,9168

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/09/2021

FR0010313833

3000

113,9078

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/09/2021

FR0010313833

10 000

114,8693

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/09/2021

FR0010313833

14 412

114,5685

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/09/2021

FR0010313833

8059

114,6301

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/09/2021

FR0010313833

2 504

114,7826

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/09/2021

FR0010313833

2 500

114,8962

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/10/2021

FR0010313833

28 847

113,2127

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/10/2021

FR0010313833

14 153

113,2433

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/10/2021

FR0010313833

5 000

113,2855

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/10/2021

FR0010313833

2 000

113,0262

AQEU

TOTAL

118 035

113,9481

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 27 September to 01 October 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 27 September to 01 October 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
AMC Entertainment Sets New Post-reopening Records for Global Attendance, Admission Revenues and Food & Beverage Sales for a Single Weekend — on the Strength of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE in The U.S. and James Bond’s NO TIME TO DIE Internationally
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 20 September to 24 September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Arkema to Divest Its Epoxides Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 September to 17 September 2021                
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21CORRECTING and REPLACING: Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority...
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 30 August to 03 September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten