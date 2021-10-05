Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 09:45 | | 36 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 09:45 | (PLX AI) – The reinsurance sector is attractive and has meaningful upside, Bank of America said after Swiss Re reported expected losses from Hurricane Ida and European floods. After de-rating over the past year, reinsurance is attractive, with … (PLX AI) – The reinsurance sector is attractive and has meaningful upside, Bank of America said after Swiss Re reported expected losses from Hurricane Ida and European floods. After de-rating over the past year, reinsurance is attractive, with … (PLX AI) – The reinsurance sector is attractive and has meaningful upside, Bank of America said after Swiss Re reported expected losses from Hurricane Ida and European floods.

After de-rating over the past year, reinsurance is attractive, with Munich Re and SCOR preferred over Swiss Re, BofA said

BofA rates Munich Re and SCOR buy and Swiss Re neutral

At price target CHF 100, Swiss Re still has an implied upside of 25%

Today Swiss Re estimated Hurricane Ida claims at USD 750 million and also updated its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe at approximately USD 520 million

These are broadly in line with market expectations and should be taken relatively favorably, analysts at UBS said



