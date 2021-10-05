Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – The reinsurance sector is attractive and has meaningful upside, Bank of America said after Swiss Re reported expected losses from Hurricane Ida and European floods.
- After de-rating over the past year, reinsurance is attractive, with Munich Re and SCOR preferred over Swiss Re, BofA said
- BofA rates Munich Re and SCOR buy and Swiss Re neutral
- At price target CHF 100, Swiss Re still has an implied upside of 25%
- Today Swiss Re estimated Hurricane Ida claims at USD 750 million and also updated its loss estimate for the July floods in Europe at approximately USD 520 million
- These are broadly in line with market expectations and should be taken relatively favorably, analysts at UBS said
