EVMANN takes under its umbrella two innovative, fast-growing companies

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within framework of global growth strategy implemented in early 2021, VSY Biotechnology GmbH-Germany and Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH-Germany companies which manufacture and sell their innovative products in ophthalmology and orthopedy fields over 90 countries and 6 continents have decided to consolidate their operations under Evmann Investments Holding BV, Netherlands.

Logo Evmann Holding

In its journey started in 2007 with the commitment of delivering products that contribute to human health, today; VSY Biotechnology and Alsanza companies have been providing their high technology products in ophthalmology and orthopedy through about more than 300 employees, and total of 14'000 square meter manufacturing and global distribution center in Germany and Turkey. Now, they plan to grow even faster with their new structuring under Evmann's roof.

Besides ophthalmology and orthopedy, Evmann also plans to make global investments in new therapeutic fields.

Dr. Ercan Varlıbaş, Chairman of Evmann Investments Holding stated that "sustainability and innovation are our main priorities to achieve our target of being a unicorn company with the value of €1 billion.

"Early 2021, we have strengthened our board with industry experts and leading professionals. We have made our mid- and long-term plans and created our strategies to achieve our goals step by step. Developing innovative products, making them available for health care professionals and patients in new geographies are our key strategies. We accelerate our R&D investments, focus on our employees' developments and improving our platform under a single global framework with a consolidated perspective. I am fully confident that we will achieve our goals faster and stronger by bringing our businesses together under Evmann Investments Holding BV."

Evmann Investments Holding BV
 Evmann Investments Holding BV is a holding company which currently has investments in ophthalmology and orthopedy fields. Its strategy is to make investments especially in areas creating value for a healthier life under its motto of "Invest for Life".

The Company's headquarters is in Amsterdam, Netherlands and manages its global businesses through its two main German group companies; VSY Biotechnology Gmbh and Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH, delivering their products to more than 80 countries through their sales network. Development of innovative products through R&D activities is one its strategical priorities and its main focus is to create sustainable growth in all areas it operates in.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640652/Evmann_Logo.jpg

 




