DGAP-News EMERAM's portfolio company Officium with next acquisition in the market for submetering services

DGAP-News: EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover
05.10.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Exakta Wärme- und Wasserzähler Service GmbH acquired
  • Officium increases number of managed user units by more than 10 percent
  • Market position in Saxony strengthened
  • Third acquisition within a few weeks
  • Buy & Build strategy moves forward

Munich, 5 October 2021 - Officium GmbH, a portfolio company of the investment company EMERAM, has acquired Exakta Wärme- und Wasserzähler Service GmbH and continues its expansion. With this further growth step, Officium is expanding its market position as a leading independent submetering and energy services provider for the metering and billing of water and heat for the housing industry. In August, Officium had already acquired the submetering services providers Systeme & Service Abrechnungsgesellschaft mbH and Delta-t Messdienst Fischer und Nagel GmbH.

With Exakta Wärme- und Wasserzähler Service GmbH and its three locations in Oberlungwitz, Burg and Riesa, Officium is strengthening its market position in Saxony. The number of managed user units increases by more than 10 percent. In the course of the owner succession, the previous management will accompany the transition. Officium is mainly represented in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia (for example Düsseldorf and Duisburg), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt (Dessau-Roßlau) and Saxony (Dresden and Chemnitz) as well as in Lower Franconia.

Dr. Alexis Tran-Viet, Partner at EMERAM Capital Partners, explains: "With Officium, we are building a leading independent submetering and energy services provider. As business development partner, we support our portfolio companies. Acquisitions as well as new digital services are the key growth drivers for Officium. With its high service quality, strong customer orientation and regional focus, Exakta Wärme- und Wasserzähler Service GmbH is an ideal extension for Officium."

