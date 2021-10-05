DGAP-News: LeadsRx, Inc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous LeadsRx, Inc: LeadsRx Announces Privacy Studio Software for IT Teams to Build a Data Clean Room 05.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx announced today a Privacy Studio for large enterprises to implement a privacy-first analytics platform for assessing marketing performance.

LeadsRx Privacy Studio(TM) is available to IT teams and establishes a Data Clean Room (DCR) that houses and makes available the anonymous and first-party data needed to drive analytic software. The architecture allows IT to fully control data governance according to corporate policy while also enabling full analytic access through SaaS applications.

DCRs are necessary considering demands from consumers to keep their information private and for businesses to be compliant with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and other regulations for security and privacy throughout Europe, US and worldwide. For marketing analytics software in particular, consumer trust is a key responsibility as systems gather important data about how consumers arrive to websites, view content, purchase products, and more. While such data can be left as anonymous data points, marketers often need to associate specific identities to validate results. This creates a vulnerability when data is stored within vendor platforms, which often do not adhere to enterprise-specific data governance policy.

The LeadsRx solution separates data otherwise stored within a vendor platform into an independent DCR, controlled and administered by the enterprise IT team. Data in the DCR is collected by the LeadsRx Isolation Pixel(TM) (LIP), a first-party branded and hosted web tag, placed on the enterprise's website. At rest, data can be encrypted, stored, secured, enriched, and controlled by IT according to corporate data policy and is not co-mingled with other data in a typical SaaS multi-tenanted database.