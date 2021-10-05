checkAd

Litgrid plans - evolution of the organization and the possibility to integrate 4,900 MW of renewable energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 10:00  |  20   |   |   

Litgrid AB company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania

The client-oriented organization and energy competence centre, state-of-the-art technological and digital solutions, sustainable energy development that will double the current electricity generation, and opportunities for market participants to freely exchange electricity at a competitive price. Such goals are set in the strategy of the Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid, which was approved by the company's Board. The strategy also envisages long-term vision of Litgrid to become one of the smartest electricity system operators in Europe.

Litgrid plans expansion by focusing on several key areas. One of the most important is to fight climate change by developing and adapting the transmission system to increasing production of electricity from renewable sources and reducing the impact of Litgrid own infrastructure.

Litgrid also seeks Lithuania's energy independence by synchronizing the country's electricity system with the Continental European Synchronous Area. After the completion of this project in 2025, after more than 80 years Lithuania will again manage the frequency of the electricity system.

The company is starting digital transformation and implementation the culture and ecosystem of data-based solutions. One of the components of this change is a service portal that will bring together the clients and enable more efficient digitalisation while delivering services.

"The global energy sector is changing rapidly. This transformation is driven by various factors, such as globalization, technological developments and the desire to advance as quickly as possible to the sustainable energy. Litgrid not only closely monitors the trends, but also plays an important role in transforming the Lithuanian energy system to meet both the current and future consumers’ needs. When planning our activities, we take these changes into account and create a transmission network that would best meet the needs of the future,” says Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid.

Towards the sustainable energy

According to R. Masiulis, it is important to ensure diversified and sustainable energy supply in the fight against the global climate change crisis. The international community is committed to reducing carbon emissions and reducing the impact of its activities. Litgrid pays special attention to this area in the strategy.

