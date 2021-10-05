checkAd

Innospec Publishes 2020 Responsible Business Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2020 Responsible Business Report. The report provides an overview of the company’s progress and on-going commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Key highlights from 2020 include:

  • Continued focus on the reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, energy and water usage. All manufacturing facilities now sourcing 100% renewable electricity helping to reduce our absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46%.
  • EcoVadis Gold Medal awarded for the second time for Innospec’s sustainability performance across environment, labor and fair business practices, putting Innospec in the top 5% of all companies rated in the chemical sector globally.
  • Achieved leadership score for CDP Climate: governance, emissions reduction initiatives, business strategy and financial planning assessment categories.
  • 5-year celebration of our Innospec Cares global charitable giving and employee volunteering program during which time we have supported over 350 community groups.
  • US$704,000 total social value delivered in 2020 helping to support 155 worldwide charities and good causes local to our operations.
  • Over 2,150 employees and contractors taking part in the Innospec online compliance training and certification program;
  • The provision of safe sustainable products designed to meet the needs of society, while minimizing their environmental impact in manufacture and use;
  • Investment in increased production capacity in North Carolina, US for our industry-leading surfactants and in Texas, US for our energy-saving Drag Reducing Agent technology together with a new global technology center in Salisbury, US.
  • Independent assurance of the report and our sustainability program to the globally recognized AA1000 Assurance standard 2008:2018 Addendum.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to present our twenty-second Responsible Business Report which highlights our 2020 performance and our approach to running a responsible business. There can be no doubt that 2020 was a unique and challenging year. Despite this, we have continued to innovate and develop the new technologies that help our customers create better products with improved social and environmental outcomes. The commitment and contribution of our employees during these difficult times has enabled us to continue to make progress towards our goal of building a sustainable business.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate responsibility and sustainability, please read the 2020 Innospec Responsible Business Report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
corbin.barnes@innospecinc.com





