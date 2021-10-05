checkAd

Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 10:10  |  75   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Reducing emissions to counter the causes of climate change requires strong collective action by the mining industry, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow says.

Bristow hailed today’s collective commitment by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) to a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in line with the recommendations of the Paris Agreement and said it represented an integrated approach that struck the right balance between environmental, social and economic needs. Barrick is a member of the ICMM and its Climate Change Advisory Group.

“Barrick already has a clear scientifically based emission reduction roadmap which targets a 30% cut by 2030 against our 2018 baseline and a net zero outcome by 2050, in line with ICMM’s goal,” Bristow said.

The company’s group sustainability executive, Grant Beringer, said a series of carbon-reducing initiatives was already being implemented across Barrick’s global operations. At Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the world’s largest gold producing complex, which is operated and majority-owned by Barrick these included projects such as the construction of a new solar power plant and the conversion of the TS power plant from coal to natural gas. These projects will support NGM’s transition from coal power to a dual energy solution which will reduce the complex’s carbon emissions by as much as 50%.

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com 

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future operating performance, constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “needs”, “goal”, “target”, “will”, “outcome”, “vision” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick’s climate strategy, Barrick’s greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and ultimate aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and the potential environmental benefits of the new solar power plant being built for NGM including a reduction in the complex’s carbon emissions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Reducing emissions to counter the causes of climate change requires strong collective action by the mining industry, Barrick president and chief executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...