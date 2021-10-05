checkAd

SSAB Names Leena Craelius Acting CFO

(PLX AI) – SSAB appoints Leena Craelius as acting CFO from Nov. 1.Craelius is currently vice president of Finance, Controlling and IT at SSAB Europe

