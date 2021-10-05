checkAd

Aggregate Holdings SA: Strong leasing momentum in Quartier Heidestrasse, Berlin

Aggregate Holdings SA: Strong leasing momentum in Quartier Heidestrasse, Berlin

05.10.2021
Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Strong leasing momentum in Quartier Heidestrasse, Berlin

Luxembourg, 05 October 2021

SAP leases a further 7,000 sqm of office space in Quartier Heidestrasse

- SAP is extending its planned digital campus in Quartier Heidestrasse by 23%

- SAP has now signed leasing contracts totalling c.37,000 sqm in QH Track

- The new property will be ready for occupation from early 2023
 

Luxembourg, 5 October 2021. SAP Group, a market leader in business software, has signed a second lease in Quartier Heidestrasse in Berlin, thereby expanding its presence in the QH Track smart building complex to around 37,000 sqm. SAP is developing its "Digital Campus" in Quartier Heidestrasse and had signed a lease for 30,000 sqm earlier in 2019. The "Digital Campus" will serve to strengthen SAP Group's technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain.

Quartier Heidestrasse, an Aggregate flagship asset in Berlin, is the largest non-governmental real estate development in Germany with a gross leasing area of 232,000 m2 and is due to be fully completed by the end of 2023. SAP's lease expansion further evidences the location's exceptional quality. There continues to be improving momentum for Grade A office locations and product, with the smart, digitalised and sustainable infrastructure in the Quartier Heidestrasse district offering excellent conditions for businesses in the post-Covid 19 environment.

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "The lease expansion by SAP highlights the dynamism in the prime Berlin commercial real estate market, with tech businesses being one of the key drivers of growth. This additional signing is a testament to the location of Quartier Heidestrasse and the high quality of office space being constructed."

