Infineon 2022 Revenue Growth Guidance Better Than Expected, While Massive Capex Surprises: Analysts

(PLX AI) – Infineon guided for stronger revenue growth than expected for next year, while a massive increase in capex gave some investors pause, analysts said.

Shares bounced at the open, but then gave up some of the gains to stay marginally in positive territory

Infineon forecast revenue growth in the mid-teens for 2022, while consensus is 12%

The company also expects capex of EUR 2.4 billion for next year, up from EUR 1.6 billion this year

While no details were provided, we assume this elevated investment level relates to the 300mm Villach fab ramp as well as investments in SiC, GaN, packaging and testing facilities, Bank of America said

The guidance may be conservative, with the capex potentially a better indication of Infineon's growth potential, BofA said



