checkAd

DGAP-News USU launches unique Open-Source Project for Multi-chatbot Architecture

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 10:25  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
USU launches unique Open-Source Project for Multi-chatbot Architecture

05.10.2021 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Bot Universe combines the expertise of multiple chatbots for new complex application areas

Möglingen, Germany - October 5th, 2021. Strong on their own. Unbeatable together. This motto captures the idea of networked chatbots, working together to solve complex tasks. With the USU Bot Universe, the leading solution provider for IT and customer service offers a unique chatbot ecosystem, creating new application areas for bots. Since a single chatbot can only cover limited areas, the intelligent and flexible combination of dialog systems as a network of expert chatbots will enable them to serve customers more efficiently and accurately.

Multiple chatbots as an open-source project
USU Bot Universe is a free and open-source bot communication protocol provided on the basis of JSON for any type of chatbot. As part of the open source project, USU assumes an administrative role and provides the universal communication protocol and exchange platforms for the USU Bot Universe community free of charge. In return, the community can assist in developing the project in new directions. The development of further integrations will enable the use of a variety of chatbots based on different technologies.

Chatbots as team with different roles and expertise
USU's architecture concept divides chatbots into two roles: expert bots and a lead bot. The expert bots are registered in the network and can provide information on narrowly defined topics. The other role, the lead bot, acts as a concierge, first communicating with the user and connecting them with the appropriate expert bot. The lead bot acts as a moderator and single face to the customer, while the expert bot is responsible for actually answering the specific questions. These modular bots allow for easy maintenance and servicing by editors. If a new topic is added, another bot can quickly be created and added to the network.

Seite 1 von 3
USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News USU launches unique Open-Source Project for Multi-chatbot Architecture DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch USU launches unique Open-Source Project for Multi-chatbot Architecture 05.10.2021 / 10:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. USU Bot Universe combines …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Starkes Wachstum in allen Kategorien mit Ausnahme rezeptpflichtiger ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
CORESTATE CEO Parmantier intensiviert Nachhaltigkeitsoffensive und ernennt Georg Schattney zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:25 UhrDGAP-News: USU startet einzigartiges Open-Source-Projekt für Chatbot-Netzwerke
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: USU setzt mit aktiver Wissensmanagement-Lösung international Maßstäbe im Kundenservice
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: USU Launches New Release for Knowledge Management
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: USU IT Vision - quo vadis AI, Cloud, Cyber Security & Digital Workplace?
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21USU Software: Neuer Kunde aus Ungarn
4investors | Kommentare
24.09.21DGAP-News: Hungarian railway company successfully relies on USU Software Asset Management
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DGAP-News: Ungarischer Bahnkonzern setzt auf USU Software Asset Management
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21USU Software: Aktie hat Chancen auf einen neuen Aufwärtstrend
4investors | Kommentare
16.09.21DGAP-News: USU gewinnt erneut Platin-Award für Geschäftsbericht
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DGAP-News: USU kooperiert mit PwC Deutschland im Bereich Software-Lizenzmanagement
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten