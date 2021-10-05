USU launches unique Open-Source Project for Multi-chatbot Architecture

Möglingen, Germany - October 5th, 2021. Strong on their own. Unbeatable together. This motto captures the idea of networked chatbots, working together to solve complex tasks. With the USU Bot Universe, the leading solution provider for IT and customer service offers a unique chatbot ecosystem, creating new application areas for bots. Since a single chatbot can only cover limited areas, the intelligent and flexible combination of dialog systems as a network of expert chatbots will enable them to serve customers more efficiently and accurately.

Multiple chatbots as an open-source project

USU Bot Universe is a free and open-source bot communication protocol provided on the basis of JSON for any type of chatbot. As part of the open source project, USU assumes an administrative role and provides the universal communication protocol and exchange platforms for the USU Bot Universe community free of charge. In return, the community can assist in developing the project in new directions. The development of further integrations will enable the use of a variety of chatbots based on different technologies.

Chatbots as team with different roles and expertise

USU's architecture concept divides chatbots into two roles: expert bots and a lead bot. The expert bots are registered in the network and can provide information on narrowly defined topics. The other role, the lead bot, acts as a concierge, first communicating with the user and connecting them with the appropriate expert bot. The lead bot acts as a moderator and single face to the customer, while the expert bot is responsible for actually answering the specific questions. These modular bots allow for easy maintenance and servicing by editors. If a new topic is added, another bot can quickly be created and added to the network.