MIG Fonds leads €65 million Series B financing of iOmx Therapeutics

Consortium led by MIG Fonds and ATHOS joined by existing shareholders

Funds will allow iOmx to clinically validate its leading immuno-oncology target discovery platform

Munich, 5 October 2021

MIG Capital AG, one of Germany's leading venture capital firms, announced today that it is investing in iOmx Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next generation immune checkpoint targets, as part of a €65 million Series B round. The financing was led by MIG and ATHOS, the Strüngmann family office, with participation from existing investors Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners and M Ventures. iOmx plans to use the new capital to advance its lead program IMT-07, a SIK3 kinase inhibitor to treat solid tumors, through the first-in-man clinical trial, and to further develop IMT-18, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody against IGSF11 to treat PD-1/PD-L1-resistant tumors. In addition, iOmx will continue to leverage its target discovery platform, iOTarg, to advance additional novel immune checkpoint programs to lead candidate stage.

iOmx specializes in developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics addressing novel immune checkpoint modulators on tumor cells. The company was founded in 2016 based on research conducted at the German Cancer Research Center by oncology expert and co-founder Prof. Philipp Beckhove and Dr. Nisit Khandelwal. iOmx has developed a systematic, high-throughput genetic screening platform (iOTarg(TM)) to identify immune checkpoint molecules that inhibit T cell-mediated tumor cell killing. The company is developing inhibitors of these novel immune regulators for use in oncological indications.