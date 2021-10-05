checkAd

DGAP-News MIG Fonds leads €65 million Series B financing of iOmx Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2021, 10:30  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: MIG CAPITAL AG / Key word(s): Financing
MIG Fonds leads €65 million Series B financing of iOmx Therapeutics

05.10.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

MIG Fonds leads €65 million Series B financing of iOmx Therapeutics

  • Consortium led by MIG Fonds and ATHOS joined by existing shareholders
  • Funds will allow iOmx to clinically validate its leading immuno-oncology target discovery platform

Munich, 5 October 2021

MIG Capital AG, one of Germany's leading venture capital firms, announced today that it is investing in iOmx Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next generation immune checkpoint targets, as part of a €65 million Series B round. The financing was led by MIG and ATHOS, the Strüngmann family office, with participation from existing investors Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners and M Ventures. iOmx plans to use the new capital to advance its lead program IMT-07, a SIK3 kinase inhibitor to treat solid tumors, through the first-in-man clinical trial, and to further develop IMT-18, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody against IGSF11 to treat PD-1/PD-L1-resistant tumors. In addition, iOmx will continue to leverage its target discovery platform, iOTarg, to advance additional novel immune checkpoint programs to lead candidate stage.

iOmx specializes in developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics addressing novel immune checkpoint modulators on tumor cells. The company was founded in 2016 based on research conducted at the German Cancer Research Center by oncology expert and co-founder Prof. Philipp Beckhove and Dr. Nisit Khandelwal. iOmx has developed a systematic, high-throughput genetic screening platform (iOTarg(TM)) to identify immune checkpoint molecules that inhibit T cell-mediated tumor cell killing. The company is developing inhibitors of these novel immune regulators for use in oncological indications.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MIG Fonds leads €65 million Series B financing of iOmx Therapeutics DGAP-News: MIG CAPITAL AG / Key word(s): Financing MIG Fonds leads €65 million Series B financing of iOmx Therapeutics 05.10.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release MIG Fonds leads €65 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Starkes Wachstum in allen Kategorien mit Ausnahme rezeptpflichtiger ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
CORESTATE CEO Parmantier intensiviert Nachhaltigkeitsoffensive und ernennt Georg Schattney zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: Leasingneugeschäft im dritten Quartal durch Lieferengpässe beeinträchtigt, ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement