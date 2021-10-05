checkAd

Discover the Power of LoRaWAN at LoRaWAN World Expo 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that the LoRaWAN World Expo will take place in-person at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, March 29-30, 2022. With the theme “Discover the Power of LoRaWAN,” the expo is the industry’s most authoritative event about LoRaWAN technology, how it will drive your IoT business success, and how it enhances quality of life for the planet and its citizens.

“Over the past 18 months, LoRaWAN has been the only LPWAN massively scaling, driving the IoT during this period of rapid global technology transformation,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “LoRaWAN has accelerated IoT, thereby ushering in an era of opportunity to increase global sustainability, safety and efficiencies for people, the planet and profits. LoRaWAN World Expo is the single best opportunity to discover the power of LoRaWAN directly from our ecosystem of visionaries and experts­­––the very same individuals who are developing the standard and driving its global growth. Any company doing business in the IoT or considering it should not miss this singular opportunity to network with and learn from the definitive LoRaWAN experts.”

According to VDC Research, worldwide LPWAN communication services revenue for IoT will reach $8.4 billion in 2025, with LoRaWAN technology accounting for 34% of the total. The LoRaWAN World Expo will share the key factors to leverage LoRaWAN’s explosive growth for your IoT success, with a diverse program covering all aspects of LoRaWAN technology and business:

  • Breaking IoT market updates from VDC Research
  • LoRaWAN as a replacement solution for 2G/3G sunset
  • Pervasive LoRaWAN coverage leveraging satellite deployments
  • The blueprint for achieving massive scaling with LoRaWAN
  • How LoRaWAN certification accelerates time to ROI
  • LoRaWAN best practices for your IoT business
  • Hands-on workshops to strengthen technical understanding
  • The latest products and solutions using LoRaWAN

IoT leaders from around the world will come together face-to-face in Paris to share their behind-the-scenes experience, success stories, use cases and service offerings, providing you with information to turbocharge your IoT business and drive global transformation. You will have the opportunity to meet in person with industry heavyweights including Actility; Amazon Web Services (AWS); Charter Communications; Kerlink; MachineQ, a Comcast Company; Microsoft; Netze BW; Sagemcom; Semtech; Senet; Tencent; STMicroelectronics; TEKTELIC, and more.

