checkAd

Pep Guardiola, Xylem Partner to Address Water Scarcity, Affordability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 11:00  |  25   |   |   

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), and Manchester City Football Club manager, Pep Guardiola, today announced they are joining forces to promote public engagement on the world’s water challenges. The partners will campaign for awareness and education, and will support community initiatives through The Guardiola Sala Foundation. Together, they aim to reach hundreds of millions of people, and to motivate young people to address water challenges in their own communities.

Guardiola established his philanthropic foundation earlier in 2021. This new alliance builds on Xylem’s existing partnership with Manchester City Football Club and City Football Group.

“Our work with Manchester City has already reached over a billion people to raise awareness about pressing water challenges around the world,” said Joseph Vesey, Xylem’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Now, working with a legendary leader like Pep, we aim to unite the public, students, community leaders and NGOs, to take action to solve the water challenges in their communities.”

“Where I’m from, in Catalonia, drought is always a risk,” said Guardiola. “The issue of community access to affordable water is very important to me personally. Our Foundation’s first activities, this summer, were working with children in Barcelona to help educate them on the importance of preserving water, and I’m so pleased to be partnering with a water leader like Xylem to help address water issues in communities everywhere.”

The first Xylem campaign to feature Pep Guardiola will be the upcoming “Water Heroes FC,” in which Guardiola encourages people everywhere to take action and solve water challenges in their “extra time.” In July, Guardiola joined Xylem and EarthEcho International in the first in a series of water education events, at Casal dels Infants, in Barcelona, to encourage students to realize a more sustainable future for Spain’s water resources. Spain’s water resources are predicted to decline by up to 40% by the end of the century.

Xylem’s mission – to solve the world’s greatest water challenges – motivated its purpose-driven partnership with the team Guardiola coaches, Premier League Champions Manchester City Football Club. Since 2018, the partnership has produced award-winning content with over 35 million views, and built a network of over 500 young water ambassadors that have delivered life-saving water education to over 20,000 individuals.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About The Guardiola Sala Foundation

The Guardiola Sala Foundation is an enterprise led by 4 siblings and the members of their families, as well as friends and close collaborators. They all passionately devote their time and contribute ideas to the causes the foundation commits itself to. This is mostly through sport values, which promote the integration of the least favored in society. The goal is to join resources, know-how, and networks to pre-existing initiatives in order to reinforce them and allow them to flourish.

Xylem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pep Guardiola, Xylem Partner to Address Water Scarcity, Affordability Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), and Manchester City Football Club manager, Pep Guardiola, today announced they are joining forces to promote public engagement on the world’s water challenges. The partners will campaign for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Xylem, Dragos Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Leadership to Water Utilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Xylem Reaffirms Growth Strategy and Digital Leadership at 2021 Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Hackers help communities combat effects of dangerous floods at Europe's biggest hackathon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Data Science Helps Raleigh Water Avoid Digging Up The Streets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Goldman Sachs, Xylem Launch First ESG-linked Demand Deposit Account
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Xylem To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten