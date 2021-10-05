Sinch Becoming Global Leader Through Acquisitions, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy
(PLX AI) – Sinch is settings itself as a global leader alongside Twilio through acquisitions, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target of SEK 215 implies 30% upsideDNB estimates are 5% above consensus on Sinch …
- (PLX AI) – Sinch is settings itself as a global leader alongside Twilio through acquisitions, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target of SEK 215 implies 30% upside
- DNB estimates are 5% above consensus on Sinch Q3 EBITDA, after acquisitions in the first 2 quarters are building new verticals in voice and e-mail and a presence in the developer and SMB markets
- Sinch was up 1% in mid-morning trading
