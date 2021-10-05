Sinch Becoming Global Leader Through Acquisitions, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 11:00 | | 48 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 11:00 | (PLX AI) – Sinch is settings itself as a global leader alongside Twilio through acquisitions, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target of SEK 215 implies 30% upsideDNB estimates are 5% above consensus on Sinch … (PLX AI) – Sinch is settings itself as a global leader alongside Twilio through acquisitions, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target of SEK 215 implies 30% upsideDNB estimates are 5% above consensus on Sinch … (PLX AI) – Sinch is settings itself as a global leader alongside Twilio through acquisitions, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target of SEK 215 implies 30% upside

DNB estimates are 5% above consensus on Sinch Q3 EBITDA, after acquisitions in the first 2 quarters are building new verticals in voice and e-mail and a presence in the developer and SMB markets

Sinch was up 1% in mid-morning trading



