RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date 2021-10-05
Loan 2311
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0010948240
Maturity 2023-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,100 
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield -0.047 %
Lowest accepted yield -0.061 %
Highest yield -0.020 %
% accepted at lowest yield        5.00 


Auction date 2021-10-05
Loan 2805
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0015660139
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,550 
Volume bought, SEK mln 500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.723 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.721 %
Highest yield 0.723 %
% accepted at lowest yield        10.00 

 





