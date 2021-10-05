RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-10-05
|Loan
|2311
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010948240
|Maturity
|
2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,100
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|-0.047 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.061 %
|Highest yield
|-0.020 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|5.00
|Auction date
|2021-10-05
|Loan
|
2805
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015660139
|Maturity
|
2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,550
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.723 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.721 %
|Highest yield
|0.723 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|10.00
