RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date 2021-10-05 Loan 2311 Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0010948240 Maturity 2023-11-13

Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500

Volume offered, SEK mln 2,100 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 7 Number of accepted bids 6 Average yield -0.047 % Lowest accepted yield -0.061 % Highest yield -0.020 % % accepted at lowest yield 5.00

Auction date 2021-10-05 Loan 2805

Coupon 0.75 % ISIN-code SE0015660139 Maturity 2028-05-12

Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,550 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 7 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield 0.723 % Lowest accepted yield 0.721 % Highest yield 0.723 % % accepted at lowest yield 10.00



















